  1. Sports
Jul 15, 2020, 5:00 PM

Iranian wrestler to be awarded 2012 London Olympic gold

Iranian wrestler to be awarded 2012 London Olympic gold

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi will be awarded the gold medal from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday.

Iran’s Ghasemi and Russian wrestler Bilyal Makhov won the bronze medals at the 2012 Olympics in the men’s freestyle wrestling in the under-120 kg category. The gold and silver medals at that time went to Uzbekistan’s Artur Taimazov and Georgia’s Davit Modzmanashvili respectively.

However, both Taimazov and Modzmanishivili were disqualified last year after retesting positive for banned performance-enhancing substances. This unprecedented event shook up the wrestling world, sparking a major change.

In a first for Olympic wrestling, two gold medals in one category will be awarded namely to Iran’s Ghasemi and Russia’s Makhov.

MR/IRN83856813

News Code 161018

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News