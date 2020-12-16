Iranian wrestler reaches semi-finals at Individual World Cup

The wrestler defeated three opponents in the 57kg weight category on Wednesday and in the semi-final match will confront Zavur Uguev from Russia, who is the defending and two-time World Champion.

In the first round, Amouzad Khalili beat Saban Kiziltas from Turkey 10-0, and then overpowered Givi Davidovi from Italy 11-0.

Amouzad Khalili defeated Diamantino Iuna Fafe from Guinea-Bissau 9-0 in the quarter-final match to meet the world champion in the next stage.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammad Hadi Saravi took a bronze medal at the 97kg weight category of the event on Monday.

Saravi beat Bulgarian Kiril Milov, Artur Omarov from Czech Republic, and Kyrgyz wrestler Uzur Dzhuzupbekov to claim the bronze medal.

The Individual World Cup started on December 12 and will conclude on December 18. The winners will bag 4,000 Swiss francs ($4,500). The runners-up will get 3,000 Swiss francs (approximately $3,400) and those who come third will win 1,500 Swiss francs ($1,700).

This year's World Championships in Serbia were replaced by the Individual World Cup as several top nations did not participate in the championships due to COVID-19 pandemic.

