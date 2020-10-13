Iranian, Serbian wrestling federations sign MoU

Head of Serbian Wrestling Federation Zeljko Trajkovic met and held talks with Iranian counterpart Alireza Dabir.

He also visited the facilities of the camp of national team of Iran.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on the bilateral cooperation.

Holding joint camps and using sports facilities between the two countries are among the priorities of the MoU.

Last night, Trajkovic also met Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Iran Reza Salehi-Amiri.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to promote relations in the field of sports.

ZZ/5047131