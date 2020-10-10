Iranian, Serbian wrestling federations to sign coop. MoU

As reported the Zeljko Trajkovic, the President of the Serbian federation is to visit his Iranian counterpart Alireza Dabir on Tuesday in Tehran.

The two sides are scheduled to sign an MoU on bilateral cooperation.

Back in 2019 and in a meeting between the Serbian Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic and Director General of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Mandana Rassouli, Tehran and Belgrade announced that they plan to increase their mutual cooperation on sports with joint programs of coach training and further interactions between the national and club teams of the two countries.

In late February 2020, Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Masoud Soltanifar and Dragan Todorovic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sports cooperation

Both sides considered the MoU as a serious measure in expanding mutual relations in sports.

It was signed in Iran’s Sports Ministry in Tehran to reinforce cooperation and promote the development of sports.

Iran is expanding its sportive cooperation with countries from around the world, especially in areas like wrestling which is mainly dominated by Iranian athletes.

HJ/FNA13990719000537