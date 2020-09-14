Iranian judge, artists in Italian art tour

The event, which focuses on the exchange of culture and art between Italian artists and those from around the world, kicked off September 7 and will continue till October 2.

Three sites host the tour. It started in La Marguttiana Arte - Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany, will go to Italy Art of Folco Guido - MIIT Museum in Turin and finally reach Art Space Time art gallery in Venice.

Art critics, curators, and collectors as well as auction houses are among the participants of the cultural tour. Sakoo Art School from Iran is taking part in the event.

Shohreh Damestani and Yeganeh Khosravimanesh are the two Iranians who compete with artists from other countries. Finally, the jury of the event will select three artists as the winners of the art tour.

Edmundo Nardini, president of the Marguttiana Arte Art Gallery, Armando Principe, president of the Principe Group, Guido Folco, president of the MIIT Museum, and Narges Soleimanzadeh, artist and founder of the Sakoo Art School and Artist, are the judges of this cultural and artistic competition.

