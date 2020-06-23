  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2020, 5:00 PM

All enemy moves under Iranian forces’ constant watch: senior IRGC cmdr.

All enemy moves under Iranian forces’ constant watch: senior IRGC cmdr.

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the Iranian forces keeping a close eye to all enemy moves along the country’s borders.

“Today, all the enemies’ moves are under the constant surveillance of the Iranian forces,” Brigadier General Ali Fazli said on Tuesday.

He added that despite all the current challenges in different areas, they selfless forces will not hesitate for a single moment, in defending the country’s integrity against the enemies’ plots.

The General made the remarks in a press conference on this year’s commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week.

In Iran, the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war is known as the Sacred Defense, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war (September 22-28).

Noting that the Sacred Defense helped all people and armed forces become united against the external challenges, General Fazli stressed that the Iranian nation along with the military forces will break any fictitious grandeur that aims to undermine the Islamic Republic’s peace and security.

MNA/4956205

News Code 160104

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News