All enemy moves under Iranian forces’ constant watch: senior IRGC cmdr.

“Today, all the enemies’ moves are under the constant surveillance of the Iranian forces,” Brigadier General Ali Fazli said on Tuesday.

He added that despite all the current challenges in different areas, they selfless forces will not hesitate for a single moment, in defending the country’s integrity against the enemies’ plots.

The General made the remarks in a press conference on this year’s commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week.

In Iran, the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war is known as the Sacred Defense, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war (September 22-28).

Noting that the Sacred Defense helped all people and armed forces become united against the external challenges, General Fazli stressed that the Iranian nation along with the military forces will break any fictitious grandeur that aims to undermine the Islamic Republic’s peace and security.

MNA/4956205