Charlie Hebdo's insulting move in line with zionists' efforts

In a statement issued on Thursday, Islamic Republic of Iran Army condemned the blasphemous move taken by Charlie Hebdo’s Magazine in insulting Holy Prophet, saying that this move is in line with the efforts of the Zionist regime and the United States against the determination of Muslims.

This insulting and racist act of Charlie Hebdo's Magazine shows, above all, the stubbornness and hatred of the Western world towards Muslims, it added.

Islamic Republic of Iran Army strongly condemns this move and considers these desperate moves in line with the efforts of the helpless Zionism and the defeated US against the determination of the Muslims of the world, the statement read.

French magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) on the eve of a trial in Paris of alleged accomplices in a 2015 attack on the magazine’s offices by militant gunmen in which 12 people were killed.

