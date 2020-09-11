People in Urmia condemn French Charlie Hebdo’s insulting cart

URMIA, Sep. 11 (MNA) –The revolutionary people of Urmia, West Azarbaijan province gathered Enghelab Square of this city on Thu. in a protest to the move of French Charlie Hebdo’s Magazine in insulting Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad and Holy Quran.

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has republished offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (S) that stirred outrage in the Muslim world when they were first published in 2015. The special issue was released on Wednesday, on the eve of the trial of suspects in a deadly attack on the paper’s office five years ago.