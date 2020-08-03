Analyst says Foreign Ministry should pursue US harassment

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Mehdi Motaharnia, an expert on international affairs, referred to the recent harassment by US fighter jets against a Mahan airliner over the Syrian sky, noting Iran can pursue this issue both legally and politically.

In terms of international law, freedom of aviation within the framework of the International Aviation Organization must be respected for all countries, he added.

"It is important that we don't simply condemn this US move and take appropriate action in response", he stressed.

The analyst went on to say that the US CENTCOM has claimed that the act was due to the sanctions imposed on Mahan Air, based on Washington's allegation against this airliner.

This shows meaningful diplomacy of the US toward Iran under its approach of maximum pressure and it can be a prelude to creating more movements in the future to limit the flights of Iranian aircraft, he noted.

