Afghan VP survives assassination attempt: report

In this terrorist attack, at least 20 people were killed and injured, including some of his bodyguards, Afghan news agency reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed in their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh's office, wrote on Facebook.

He told Reuters the bomb targeted Afghan First Vice President Saleh's convoy and some of his bodyguards were injured.

Saleh, a former intelligence chief, has survived several assassination attempts, including one on his office last year that killed 20 people.

The blast killed at least four people and wounded 16, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

The informed source added that explosion also caused the liquefied gas cylinders in the area to explode, which killed three other civilians at the scene.

According to the report, several residential houses and shops near the site were damaged by the explosion. Eyewitnesses, however, said seven people were killed in the incident.

MA/PR