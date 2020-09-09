Iran condemns terrorist attack on convoy of Afghanistan's VP

Saeed Khatibzadeh called the assassination a move by the enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan, given the forthcoming start of inter-Afghan talks.

Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh sustained minor injuries Wednesday when his convoy was targeted in Kabul in an explosion that killed at least six people and wounded a dozen more, officials said.

In this terrorist attack, at least 20 people were killed and injured, including some of his bodyguards.

According to the report, several residential houses and shops near the site were damaged by the explosion. Eyewitnesses, however, said seven people were killed in the incident.

