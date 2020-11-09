Democrats, Republicans one scissors against Islamic Rev.: MP

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Nasrollah Pejmanfar made some remarks in reaction to the US election result.

Pointing out that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution the hostile approaches of both Democrats and Republicans against the Islamic Republic of Iran have not changed, he said that the US election and Biden appointment as the new president of the United States was only an internal show and game which was aimed at bringing American people to the scene of the election.”

American history shows that the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States are two edges of one scissors and they take every action, even inhumane one, to achieve their nefarious and colonial goals.

During the presidency of Barack Obama, most sanctions were imposed on Iran, and the Trump administration carried out the most aggressions against the Iranianian nation, he explained.

In the end, the Iranian lawmaker stressed, “Certainly, we must always insist on the basic principles of the Islamic Republic, rely on domestic capabilities and also, resist against the coercion of all arrogant countries, led by the United States.”

Head of Parliament's Article 90 Commission

