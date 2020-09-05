US unilateralism, hegemony violating world peace, justice

Mohsen Pak Ayeen made some remarks on the eve of the International Conference on Peace and Justice, which is scheduled to be held from 27 to 30 September with the participation of some domestic and foreign elites through video conference.

Referring to the conference which is going to cover the thoughts and opinions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei over the concept of peace and justice, Pak Ayeen stressed, “According to the Leader, the establishment of universal justice is a precondition for bringing peace into the world and also the peace based on justice can play an important role in ending wars and conflicts as well as maintaining stability and security in the world.”

“Leader considers just peace to be in the interest of mankind”, he said and added, “ Also, he believes that western countries ignore the interests of human beings and raise the issue of peace with prejudice, which is not in the interests of humanity at all.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pak Ayeen criticized the current structure of the world which is based on hegemony and unilateralism, asserting that, “ As a proponent of unilateralism, the United States does not believe injustice at all, therefore countries who are proponents of the multilateralism must stand up against the United States unilateral moves which upset the balance in the world."

