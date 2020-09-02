Polish film fest. to screen Iranian ‘Villa Dwellers’

Arranged to be screened at the Gdynia Film Festival, the Iranian feature film ‘Villa Dwellers’ directed by Monir Gheydi will be held from September 24 to 27 in Poland.

The ‘Villa Dwellers’ won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 58th Asia-Pacific Film Festival, as well as the second prize of the Vitré Iranian film festival which has been awarded jointly with the film “A House on 41st Street" directed by Hamid Reza Ghorbani”.

So far, ‘Villa Dwellers’ has been screened at Kerala International Film Festival in India, Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh, the Turkish women's festival in Turkey, Asian Film Festival in Spain, and also in the Bucharest Asian Film Festival in Romania.

Produced by Saeed Malekan with the collaboration of the Farabi Cinema Foundation, the film is set during the Iran-Iraq war when some of the families of the Iranian soldiers stayed at residential villas near the frontline waiting to see their loved ones. Aziz and her grandchildren go the complex to get a chance to visit her son, Davoud. After her arrival, new adventures begin.

