Tehran announces place, propose of Iran-US talks

Adressing his weekly presser on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that the next round of US-Iran indirect talks will be held in Muscat.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US focus on nuclear issues and lifting sanctions, Baghaei said, referring to the purpose of the negotiations.

"We believe, and it is a fact, that the oppressive sanctions have no basis," the Iranian senior diplomat said, adding that there is no concern about Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The sanctions imposed on Iran over the past few decades have all been unjustified, illegal, and cruel, the Iranian diplomat stressed.

The expert and technical meeting, as well as the high-level meeting of "Wittkoff and Araghchi," will both be held in Muscat, he added.

Referring to the meeting which will be held on Wednesday at the level of experts, Baghaei said that this meeting will be focused on the details of the positions of the two sides.

Regarding Riyadh's role in indirect negotiations, Baghaei said, "Our relationship with neighboring countries is one based on good neighborliness."

Close contacts have been established between Iran and all countries in the region, and these consultations will continue.

China and Russia are two important members of the UN Security Council and important friends and partners of Iran, and they have always engaged in discussions, he said.



