Briefing on Iran's daily developments

JCPOA parties unanimously reject US as participant to deal

The remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal say they will do everything possible to preserve the landmark accord while rejecting the US as a participant to the pact.

JCPOA parties agree consensus in dealing with US lawlessness

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that the remaining parties to JCPOA agree on a consensus in dealing with the US lawlessness.

Iran unveils new homegrown radar system

The Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force has unveiled a new homegrown radar system, dubbed ‘Kashef-99’.

US not to reach its goals through propaganda, bullying

President Hassan Rouhani said the US will not be able to materialize its goals against the Islamic Republic by threatening others and spreading propaganda.

Iran, Russia to boost Cultural coop.: ICRO

The chairman of the Islamic Culture and Relation Organization and the Russian Deputy Minister of Culture stressed to expand cultural ties through the re-signing of the cultural agreement between Iran and Russia.

Foreign Ministry to safeguard Iran's national interests

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Foreign Ministry makes every effort to protect Iran’s national interests.

Iran pioneer in biotech, ICT, artificial intel. in region: VP

Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence, said Sourena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology.

