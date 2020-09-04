Iran's heavy water stockpile complying with JCPOA: IAEA

Delivering a report on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency declared that Iran’s heavy water stockpile is less than 130 tons, which is in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The IAEA report also says Iran has continued its policy to increase its low-enriched uranium stockpiles, Reuters reported.

Iran currently has 2,015 kilograms of stockpiled Enriched Uranium which is 534 kilograms more than the amount stated in the previous report of the Agency, it added.

Accordingly, Iran's amount of enriched uranium stockpile has reached 10 times more than JCPOA limits.

The report comes after Iran voluntarily granted the IAEA access to two sites specified by the UN nuclear agency in late August during a Tehran visit by the IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi.

