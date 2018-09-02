Brazil to grant $1.2bn to firms active in Iran: envoy

Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with some Iranian officials and representatives of Iranian private companies.

The envoy highlighted that the plan to give loans valuing at $1.2 billion to Brazilian companies which are cooperating with Iranian firms is passing through final stages in the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

Since the finance would be allocated to non-agricultural products and services, it is required to use the capacities of other banks in the agriculture domain, he added.

Brazil eyes establishing long-term relations with Iran and aims to create jobs and transfer technology via bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the envoy said.

Brasília is eager to preserve economic ties with Tehran even after the reimposition of US sanctions in November, he stressed, adding that solutions have been found on this issue and they will be implemented soon.

He went on to say that the Central Bank of Brazil sees no barrier to have Iranian banks in Brazil and believes that these ties will help to expand financial relations between the two states.

