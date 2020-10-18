Iran "Resistance" strategy defeats US " Maximum Pressure"

Iranian Government Spokesman wrote a piece of writing on the recent developments over US anti-Iran maximum pressure policy as well as Iran’s strategies to overcome the pressures.

A study of the history of international relations shows that when the US moved from Monroe's isolationist doctrine and turned into a global hegemon, it needed an external enemy to achieve internal cohesion, and to justify global intervention, aggression, and ambition, Rabiei stated.

He went on to say, “For decades, the Soviet Union played this role for the United States. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, American strategists sought to replace Confucianism with Islam and to present it theoretically as an enemy. Eventually, the Islamic Republic of Iran was targeted as the US enemy.”

Since then the US hostility against Iran went through ups and downs until one of the most violent and irrational presidents of the United States came into power and pursued a policy of maximum pressure through cruel sanctions against Iran, he added.

He also spoke about the retaliatory strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on the wise guidelines of the Leader to overcome all US hostilities in terms of sanctions and the withdrawal from the JCPOA.

According to Rabiei, pushing back sanctions, reducing the effects of sanctions and increasing social resistance are the three main pillars of Iran’s strategy towards US maximum pressure.

Referring to the lifting of sanctions early on Sunday under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he added “Relying on indigenous capacities and national authority were Islamic Republic’s strategies to overcome the sanctions.”

