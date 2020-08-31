Witnessing Zionists' airplane landing in UAE painful

According to Elnashra, his remarks came in a reaction to the first-ever commercial flight from occupied lands of Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi that took place on Monday, with Israeli regime and US delegations on board.

The direct flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi strengthens the normalization of relations between the two sides, he lamented.

Shtayyeh underlined that through this act Abu Dhabi has ignored the rights of the Palestinians.

According to the Zionist media, the 737-900 El Al aircraft, named Kiryat Gat having 16 Business Class seats with one aisle, had zionist so-called National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, the US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz and envoy for Iran Brian Hook on board.

With the US as a matchmaker, the Israeli regime and the UAE agreed earlier this month to work toward normalization.

Under the agreement announced a few days ago, the Israeli regime has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex, senior White House officials told Reuters.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

The provocative act and the strategic mistake of Abu Dhabi is believed to encourage the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime and as a result, it is a threat to the peace and security of the region.

