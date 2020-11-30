Trump adviser to hold talks with MbS, Qatari Emir

According to US media reports, including Reuters, Kushner will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Neom, and the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in that country in the coming days.

The United States’ Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook will join Kushner, as well as Adam Boehler, chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation.

Kushner and his team have helped normalization of ties between the Israeli regime and some regional countries such as UAE, and Bahrain and experts believe that the team will push for more normalization with the regime in the remaining days of the Trump administration.

US officials have refused to reveal further details of the upcoming visit.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kushner met at the White House last week with the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that the visit may be aimed at resolving the issues between Qatar and other Persian Gulf states.

