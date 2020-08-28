  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2020, 5:24 PM

Blasts in Afghanistan kill 13 civilians

Blasts in Afghanistan kill 13 civilians

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Two explosions hit Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on Friday, claiming the lives of 13 civilians, according to the provincial governor’s spokesman.

The two explosions targeted civilian vehicles in the district on Friday as a group of people were heading to a wedding ceremony in Spin Boldak, Bahir Ahmadi said, Tolonews reported.

He added that two others were wounded in the explosions.

"Thirteen killed civilians, including six children, two women and five men were admitted at Spin Boldak district hospital following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in the district Friday morning," Ahmad Jawid Afghan, director of the district hospital, told Xinhua.

More than 800 civilians were killed and over 2,330 others wounded in IED explosions in 2019, according to official figures.

MAH/PR                                                                          

News Code 162857

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News