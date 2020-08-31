Iran voices readiness to assist flood-hit Afghan people

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal on Monday.

Ardakanian noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to send necessary equipment and specialized teams to Afghanistan to facilitate the repair of water, electricity, and sewage sectors.

Referring to his meeting with Afghanistan’s President last year, Ardakanian maintained that both sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral relations.

Arghandiwal further appreciated Iran’s sympathy with the people of Afghanistan and expressed hope that both countries will stand together during difficult times.

FA/IRN 84022175