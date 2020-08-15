5 Afghan policemen killed in Daykundi Province

The police chief of Daykundi Province in Afghanistan announced on Saturday that the Taliban killed five local police officers in an attack on a security checkpoint on Saturday, AVA Press reported.

He went on to say that 6 officers were also injured during the attack.

The Taliban have not yet issued any statement in this regard.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are on the verge of starting inter-Afghan talks.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

FA/4999200