Aug 13, 2020, 12:34 AM

Bomb blast in W Afghanistan kills four policemen

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Four members of local police forces were killed and ten civilians were injured in a bomb blast in the western province of Farah in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson for the governor of Farah province announced that a powerful explosion has taken place in front of the local police headquarters on Wednesday, BBC reported.

Four policemen have been killed and 10 civilians injured, he noted.

The spokesperson added that the death toll could rise due to the severity of the blast.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

