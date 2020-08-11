  1. Politics
8 Afghan policemen killed in Nangarhar Province

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Eight members of Afghan local police forces were killed by Taliban in Nangarhar Province on Tuesday.

Local officials in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province announced on Tuesday that eight security forces were killed and five others were injured in an attack launched by the Taliban and another group in two cities of the province, Ufuq news reported.

The spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan said that the attacks took place in Pachir Aw Agam and Nazyan counties.

He went on to say that three members of Taliban forces were killed and two others were injured in an attack on a number of security checkpoints in the Grikhil area of Pachir Aw Agam County.  

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

