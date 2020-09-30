Iranian MPs to escort humanitarian aid ships to Yemen

While reading the collective statement of sending humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Yemen, Alireza Karimi Firoozjaei, a member of the Presidium of Iran’s Parliament announced parliament members’ readiness to accompany the ships.



The text of the statements is here:



The oppressed people of Yemen are in a difficult and critical situation. The lives of hundreds of thousands of Yemeni women, men and are threatened by the lack of food, medicine, and fuel and health supplies as well the diseases caused by the Saudi regime and its Zionist and American allies.

Despite being under the most severe sanctions imposed by the United States, Iran has pioneered in sending humanitarian aid to the militant people of Yemen.

In this regard, Iran calls on all countries of the world, especially the Muslim world, to join this humanitarian move.

We, the members of Iran’s Parliament, call on the Iranian Red Crescent Society to take necessary measures for sending ships carrying humanitarian aid to Yemen as soon as possible and invite international aid organizations to involve in this issue.

A group of parliamentarians will voluntarily accompany the aid ships to Yemen, and we invite the secretariat of the inter-parliamentary assembly and representatives of other countries' parliaments, journalists, and local and international media to take part in this humanitarian action.

We also call on the Iranian Foreign Ministry to inform international organizations including the United Nations and to invite them to support and participate in this humanitarian action; also, send a statement of global assistance to the Yemeni people to the ambassadors of the Islamic Republic in different countries and foreign ambassadors in Iran to coordinate for international aid.

