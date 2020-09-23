Iran, Sweden study avenues to send food, medical aid to yemen

In this meeting, Ali Asghar Khaji and the Swedish official reviewed the latest developments, the situation in Yemen and the difficult situation caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 in Yemen, ways to solve the existing problems and possible ways to send food and medical aid to the Yemeni people.

The two sides stressed the need to find a political solution to put an end in the war in Yemen through Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

Khaji named the bombing and military attacks against the oppressed people of Yemen and their siege an inhumane act and contrary to international principles and regulations and urged the international community to stop this situation.

Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, announced on September 16 that the specter of famine has returned in Yemen.

He noted that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have failed to fulfill their commitments.

Since early 2015, Riyadh and a coalition of its vassal states have been engaged in a military campaign against Yemen in a futile attempt to reinstall a Saudi-friendly government there.

The Western-backed war, which has been accompanied by a crippling blockade of Yemen, has killed tens of thousands of people and afflicted the already-poorest Arabian Peninsula nation with the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” according to the UN.

Backed by the armed forces and allied popular groups, the Houthi movement has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led offensive.

