Russia terms Iran-IAEA agreement ‘real breakthrough’

“Real breakthrough! The visit of #IAEA Director General R. Grossi to #Iran resulted in very important agreements, incl. regarding access to 2 sites specified be IAEA,” Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Wednesday immediately after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) issued a joint statement on bilateral cooperation.

“This is yet another proof that dialogue is more productive than pressure. Congratulations to both sides!” he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed in good faith to resolve questions identified by the IAEA in connection with the implementation of safeguards.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi announced that "after intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith. In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues."

The statement noted that "based on analysis of available information," the IAEA does not have any other outstanding questions vis-a-vis Iran or any of its other nuclear facilities. It added that "both sides recognize" that "the independence, impartiality and professionalism of the IAEA continue to be essential in the fulfillment of its verification activities."

