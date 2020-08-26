EU trusts impartial, independent role of IAEA

In a tweet on Wednesday, Schmid wrote, “Good news from Tehran on cooperation between #Iran and @iaeaorg. The EU trusts the impartial and independent role of the agency. In the meantime we continue our work to preserve #JCPOA with Joint Commission next week; I will chair on behalf of High Representative @JosepBorrellF.”

Iran and IAEA issued a statement on Wednesday based on which the Islamic Republic voluntarily provides the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the Agency.

The Statement said that the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to further strengthen their cooperation and to build mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and its Additional Protocol, which has been provisionally implemented by Iran since January 16, 2016.

FA/FNA 13990605001303