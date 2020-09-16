E3 claims it has facilitated trade with Iran

Germany, Britain, and France issued a joint statement on the recent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on verification and monitoring Iran’s nuclear program on Wednesday.

The three European countries reiterated their continued commitment to the preservation and full implementation of the nuclear agreement and claimed, “The E3 has worked hard to preserve the agreement. We have gone beyond our own commitments to facilitate legitimate trade with Iran, including by introducing the INSTEX mechanism.”

E3 further accused Iran of violating JCPOA commitments that undermine the non-proliferation benefits of the agreement and claimed, “Some of these measures have irreversible consequences. This is why the E3, on 14 January, initiated the JCPOA’s Dispute Resolution Mechanism. We did so in good faith and in hope of finding a diplomatic way forward while preserving the agreement.”

“We are deeply concerned by Iran’s announcement that it intends to install new advanced centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz. This would increase Iran’s enrichment capacity and cross JCPOA limits on the types, number, and locations of centrifuges. We call on Iran to refrain from this step,” the statement added.

“We are also concerned at Iran enriching uranium above the 3.67% JCPOA limit, and its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, which is now 2,105kg. This is roughly ten times the JCPOA limit. Contrary to the JCPOA, Iran is also enriching at Fordow: this facility has no justifiable civilian use,” the statement continued.

“Iran also continues to conduct research and development on several types of advanced centrifuges not permitted under the JCPOA. The IAEA report notes that Iran is making preparations to install additional IR5 and IR6s centrifuges at the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant at the previously unused ‘Line 1’. Iran must halt any research and development of advanced centrifuges contrary to the provisions of the JCPOA,” E3 added.

“The Joint Commission met on 1 September, at which the E3 stressed that Iran’s non-compliance with its nuclear commitments is putting the JCPOA at risk. We will pursue further discussions within Joint Commission processes. We hope this Board can send a clear message to Iran that it is crucial that it reverses all nuclear measures contrary to the Agreement and returns to full compliance of its commitments under the JCPOA,” E3 underlined.

“As previously noted, we regret US withdrawal. In regards to the US letter to the UN Security Council referring to procedures under UNSCR 2231 on 20 August, we recall that the position expressed by E3 Foreign Ministers in their joint statement of 20 August is still valid. We once again thank the IAEA for its latest report and welcome the rigorous and impartial implementation of its mandate by the Agency. We call on the Agency to continue to provide further detailed technical updates, as appropriate, and would welcome a decision to make its latest quarterly report public. ” the statement said.

After US withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal, European countries promised to safeguard Iran’s economic interests under the JCPOA, however, Iranian officials say that Europeans have not taken any tangible and positive measures in this regard so far.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, in its latest report, has confirmed that the level of Iran’s heavy water uranium complies with the JCPOA limits.

