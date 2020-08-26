‘Driving Lessons’ wins at Italian film festival

The Iranian short film, directed by Marzieh Riahi, won the second award of the Short Film category, during the festival which was held on August 4-9.

‘Driving Lessons’ tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

Earlier in August, the Iranian short film won a prize at Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF).

The film is also set to take part at two international film festivals in Europe and the US.

It will go on screen at the Macon Film Festival in the US, and Spain's short film festival.

It has won an award at the 21st edition of Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in the US, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, as well as the Best (Long) Narrative award at the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in the US.

