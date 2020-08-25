Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on August 25

Kayhan:
British Army sacks a large number of soldiers for drug abuse
Protests rise against US police
Three major projects come on stream in oil industry
IAEA chief’s Tehran visit not linked to so-called ‘snapback’ mechanism
Iran’s presidential election scheduled for June 2021
Iran
Vice President: Govt. making every effort to remove sanctions by end of its tenure
Iran starts electricity talks with Persian Gulf’s littoral states: energy minister
Etela’at
Zarif says Iran won’t allow US, Israelis to ridicule IAEA’s goals
42 prominent American, European figures call the UAE-Israeli deal ‘evil bond’
Three major oil, gas projects worth 4.7 billion euros come on stream
Mardom Salari
Iran presidential election set for June 18, 2021
UAE cannot buy security from Israeli regime: Zarif
Iran’s gas export capacity at 8 mcm
MR
