Iran condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack in the southern Philippine on Monday.

Iran trade with CIS hits near $3.3bn last year

The value of Iran's foreign trade with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2019 hit $3,298,061,946 Billion.

Iran to mass-produce COVID-19 rapid diagnostic device

Secretary of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council, Saeed Sarkar said on Monday that Iran will mass-produce a rapid diagnostic device that can be used in public places such as airports.

IAEA chief arrives in Tehran for bilateral talks

The Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening according to the scheduled time to hold talk with senior officials of the country.

UAE cannot buy security from Tel Aviv: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the UAE has turned to the Zionist regime to buy security, while Israel cannot even ensure its own.

Pompeo has no qualms about violating his own country's laws

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has no qualms about violating his own country's laws.

Iranian body condemns killing of Shia mourners in Nigeria

Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution slammed the Nigerian armed forces attack against Shia mourners, calling on the international bodies to stand against the violation of human rights.

Hadn't been for Gen Soleimani, ISIL would have reached Europe

The Iranian Parliament Speaker hailed the role of martyr Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani in the fight against ISIL terrorists.

China disagrees with any sanction, pressure on Iran

In a reaction to US pressure on the UNSC for activation of the trigger mechanism, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced his countries' disagreement with any pressure or sanctions imposed on Iran.

IRGC eliminates anti-Revolutionary group at NW borders

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced that its forces have dismantled an anti-Revolutionary group along Maku borders, northwest Iran.

Iran records 2,245 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,245 people and claimed 133 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Iran able to export gas to eastern countries

President Hassan Rouhani pointed to the ability of Iran to export gas to countries situated on the eastern side of its border.

'Snapback mechanism' fake term used by US

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the 'snapback mechanism' is a 'fake' term used by the US as it is not mentioned in the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Iran's 2021 presidential election to be held on June 18

Jamal Orf, Deputy Interior Minister of Iran and head of the country's election commission, announced on Monday that Iran's next Presidential election is to be held on June 18, 2021.

MAH