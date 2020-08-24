Another member of Trump’s team resigns

She said in a statement on Sunday that she would leave the White House at the end of August.

Conway was famous for her strong support for Trump’s policies and had earlier managed Trump’s campaign.

She named paying more attention to children amid the pandemic as her reason for resignation.

According to NBC News, Trump has accepted the resignation. However, she is still expected to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday as was previously scheduled.

Kelleyane Conway is the wife of George Conway who is an outspoken Trump critic.

Numerous members of the White House have resigned in the past three years.

