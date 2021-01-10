'Dangerous man' banned to enter Scotland

At least four MSPs across three parties have now supported an outright ban on the outgoing US president from flying into the country, intensifying the pressure on home secretary Priti Patel to stop Trump from traveling there, the Scotsman reported.

The warnings are especially acute during the coronavirus pandemic, with one MSP warning that Trump would be putting rural communities at risk were he to visit in coming weeks.

Others, however, said once the pandemic is over, it should remain Trump’s right to visit his Scottish properties, despite the fact he is a “dangerous man”.

Scotland’s health secretary Jeane Freeman said that if Trump ignored the warnings to stay away, the Scottish Government “would use every power available to it to protect the health of its citizens”.

Donald Trump, whose mother was a Scottish immigrant to the United States in the 1930s, owns real estate, corporations, and a golf course in the country.

It comes amid fever pitch debate in the US over the removal of Trump from office and fears over further violent flashpoints.

Despite widespread speculation to the contrary, sources at Trump’s Scottish firms said there were no plans for him to visit in the near future.

But in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Capitol riots, Humza Yousaf, the justice secretary, wrote to Ms. Patel urging her to make an exclusion order against Trump on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

Home Office guidelines state that exclusions on non-conducive grounds mean that it is undesirable to admit the person entry “because they pose a threat to UK society”. It applies to conduct both in the UK and overseas.

Following speculation over Trump's visit to Scotland the day before Biden's inauguration, Scottish Prime Minister Nicholas Sturgeon said quarantine rules would not allow anyone to enter the European country.

RHM/FNA13991021000667