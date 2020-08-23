$82mn of carpets, kilims & gabbehs exported to 57 countries

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that the exported products reached 20,886 tons in volume.

He noted that Iran is the biggest carpet producer in the world and before the imposition of US sanctions was also its major world exporter.

Latifi named Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Italy, Kuwait, Kenya, Iraq, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bahrain, Belgium, Qatar, Thailand, China, France, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Denmark as exports destinations for Iranian carpets, kilims, and gabbehs, while Afghanistan (more than $18 million), Iraq ($17.4 million) and Pakistan ($5.4 million) are the major customers of Iran in this sector in the said period.

He also informed that thanks to their beautiful and unique design as well as lively colors, Iranian gabbehs are warmly welcomed by Japanese.

As previously reported, a total of $50 million worth of hand-woven carpets were exported from Iran last year (March 2019-20), registering a 90 percent decline compared with the previous year.

