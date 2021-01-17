Carpets to be woven based on regional countries’ taste

Farahnaz Rafe’ made the remarks on Sun. and added, “With the studies made in this regard, the Center is seeking to produce handwoven carpets in accordance with the culture and taste of neighboring states and Eurasian region in order to boost demand for Iran’s high-quality handwoven carpets.”

Possible political and economic breakthrough as a result of international developments could lead to a leap in export of handmade carpets, she emphasized.

Two years ago, with the imposition of a new round of sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran, handmade carpets were one of the main items that faced severe restrictions in the global markets, Rafe’ added.

She went on to say that marketing plans have now been put atop agenda of the Center, especially in the field of exporting high-quality handwoven carpets to neighboring countries and Eurasian region.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she pointed to plans taken by the Center to register a trademark and certification mark for handmade carpets, adding, “For this purpose, joint measures have been taken in cooperation with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) and Industrial Management Institute (IMI)."

With turning threats of sanctions into opportunity, Iran National Carpet Center took giant stride over the past two years in order to provide raw materials needed for weaving carpets in the country, the director of the Center stressed.

MA/5123895