Iran exported $110mn machine-made carpet in H1

Speaking during his visit to the 13th International Exhibition of Floor Covering, Moquette, Machine-Made Carpet & Related Industries on Sun., Mehdi Sadeghi Niaraki Deputy Minister of Industry said that Iran exported $110 million worth of machine-made carpet overseas in the first half of the current year of 1400 in the Iranian calendar((Mar. 21- Sep. 22).

About 100 domestic and foreign companies have participated in the exhibition, Niaraki said, adding that more than 1,000 industrial units in the country are operating in the field of producing machine-made carpets, floor covering, moquette (wall-to-wall carpet) and also artificial lawn.

Elaborating on the high capabilities and potentials of domestic companies in the field of producing machine-made carpets, the official said that domestic companies managed to produce 41 million square meters of machine-made carpets, 66 million cubic meters of moquette (wall-to-wall) carpets and 3,800 tons of artificial lawn.

He pointed to the planning made to increase exports of machine-made carpets and stated, “In line with the order of the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, it was decided that necessary measures will be adopted to promot exports and increase production of machine-made carpets in cooperation with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and other relevant organizations."

MA/IRN84532893