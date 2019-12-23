World Crafts Council to register 4 Iranian cities by 2019 yearend: official

Making the remarks addressing Meeting with World Craft Council Referees in Iranian Malayer city, Hijjawi said “some 30 cities in Asia Pacific region have been registered by WCC as global craft cities, of which 10 are Iranians.”

In earlier remarks in mid-June in Isfahan, she said “the guidelines for the Global Crafts Cities are available, and all the cities can, after studying it, obtain the necessary internal documents and obtain such a registration, first inside the country, and then in the global dimension.”

The official added that Iran, as the chair of the West Asian Crafts Council, could step up its global cities.

In November 2018, Iran’s Meybod, Abadeh and Khorashad were registered by WCC as the world city of Zilu (cotton carpet), marquetry and Tobafi (Iranian fabric-weaving art) respectively.

