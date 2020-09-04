Iran, Russia discuss SCO cooperation

During the meeting, Jalali and the Russian ambassador to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Bakhtiar Hakimov conferred on the prospects of Iran’s cooperation with the Organization.

Both sides discussed the collaboration of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an active member of SCO in various fields including, the fight against terrorism and unilateralism, as well as international economic and security cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan with the aim of balancing against the US and NATO influence in the region.

Mongolia, Iran, Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan, and Belarus, joined as watchdog members. In 2015, the organization agreed to permanent membership of India and Pakistan.

