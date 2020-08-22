  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2020, 12:45 PM

Iran, Russia stress expansion of coop. in all fields

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov held a phone talk on Friday on the expansion of cooperation in all fields despite US destructive actions.

The two sides reviewed cooperation between two countries.

During the phone conversation, the two sides focused on the expansion of relations between two countries in the fight against coronavirus.

The most important fields of cooperation between Iran and Russia are in the fields of energy, transportation, industry, and advanced technologies. 

They also export agricultural and sea products and food as well.

Moscow and Tehran are also cooperating in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation discussed the need to confront the unilateral approaches practiced by the US and called for the expansion of relations between Tehran and Moscow in all fields.

