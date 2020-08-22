Iran, Russia stress expansion of coop. in all fields

The two sides reviewed cooperation between two countries.

During the phone conversation, the two sides focused on the expansion of relations between two countries in the fight against coronavirus.

The most important fields of cooperation between Iran and Russia are in the fields of energy, transportation, industry, and advanced technologies.

They also export agricultural and sea products and food as well.

Moscow and Tehran are also cooperating in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation discussed the need to confront the unilateral approaches practiced by the US and called for the expansion of relations between Tehran and Moscow in all fields.

