Iran stresses expansion of ties with Azerbaijan

Abbas Mousavi, who arrived in Baku late on Friday to start his mission as Iran's new ambassador, expressed happiness to be representing the Islamic Republic "in the neighboring, friendly, brother and Muslim country of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Referring to the historical and deep ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan, Mousavi said, "I will try to expand the very good relations between the two countries to a greater level."

"I will try to develop and deepen the economic and trade relations between the two countries, and there are good opportunities for the development of relations, which can be in the service of national interests of the two countries in the future," he added.

Mousavi previously served as the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

