Iran, Russia seeking to expand military coop.

Referring to the upcoming visit of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier to Moscow, Jalali noted on Saturday that Hatami is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with senior military officials of the Russian Federation.

“Russia has voted against a recent US bid to extend arms embargo on Iran and indicated that it opposes illegal actions and baseless efforts of US, including the return of UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic,” he added.

He went on to say that defense cooperation between Iran and Russia is gaining momentum every day and a new chapter of technical and military cooperation between the two countries is underway.

Iranian Minister of Defense will leave Tehran for Moscow on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking defense and military delegation to hold bilateral talks with Russian officials in relevant fields.

FA/FNA 13990601000778