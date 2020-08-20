Israeli regime biggest threat to region: Nasrallah

Delivering a speech on the occasion of the 1st night of Muharram, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah said the Zionist regime is the biggest threat to the region.

Referring to the joint and similar goals that the Israeli regime and the US are following in the region, he said some times it is difficult to make a difference between the nature of Tel Aviv and Washington.

He advised Muslims, Lebanese and Palestinian people to ponder the history of the formation of the Zionist regime and its aggressions in order to realize the best ways to confront this cancerous tumor (Zionist regime).

He criticized the recent agreement between Tel Aviv and the UAE to normalize ties and added, "The goal for this agreement is to force Palestinians to succumb to demands of the Israeli regime."

Referring to institutionalized savagery and discrimination in the US, Nassrallah said that due to these facts we can not expect the US to respect human rights and humans.

He said the ones who created the epic of Karbala are good role models for us under current hard circumstances which we are facing these days.

Nasrallah asked Muslims to observe health protocols during the mourning ceremonies of Muharram.

PY/FNA13990530000949