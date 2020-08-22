Nasrallah chastises US warmongering across world

“The United States wages war and holds a right for itself to crush the bones of innocent children in Yemen and elsewhere, but no one can say a word condemning its aggression," Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said late on Saturday during a religious ceremony on the third night of the mourning month of Muharram.

He also condemned the US’ interferences in the world countries’ affairs via force, weapons, and espionage.

Addressing the American officials, the Hezbollah secretary-general said, “Why do you hold the right to interfere in the affairs of countries and initiate a war, but we and others do not have the right to extend a helping hand to the countries whose rights have been violated?”

In another speech on Thursday night, Nasrallah referred to the institutionalized savagery and discrimination in the US, saying that “due to these facts we cannot expect the US to respect human rights and give us human rights lessons.”

