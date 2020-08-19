US enforce sanctions on UAE-based companies, individual

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department said that UAE-based Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC provided key parts and logistics services for Mahan Air, which is on a US blacklist.

The Treasury also blacklisted an Iranian national based in the United Arab Emirates, for owning or controlling Parthia Cargo.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury put a Chinese-based company on the sanctions list in May 2020 due to its ties with Mahan Airlines.

The US has placed Mahan Airlines on the sanctions list, accusing it of transferring troops to Syria.

So far, Spain and Italy have decided to cancel Mahan Airlines flights due to US pressure.

