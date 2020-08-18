People should feel resistance against enemy 'been effective'

Speaking on Tuesday evening at a meeting of clarifying achievements of the government with the aim of ‘surge in production’, held in the presence of ministers and senior officials in the field of production, he reiterated that noble people of the country should feel that their resistance against enemies’ sanctions has been effective in success of the Establishment.

Rouhani urged all ministers and officials at the executive organizations to take advantage of the opportunity of commemorating the “Government Week” and inform people of the salient achievements and services made by the government in various sectors especially in the development and prosperity as well as considerable agricultural and industrial production growth.

People should know that after the US withdrawal from JCPOA in May 2018 and exertion of maximum economic pressure, the government dubbed ‘hope and prudence’ in cooperation with people could prove resilience and reduce the harmful effects of sanctions, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “The government outshined in the field of battling coronavirus in the country and managed to showcase acceptable performance as compared with other claimant countries.”

Rouhani described clarification of achievements and successes of the government as encouraging factor behind increase of hope among people and more encouraging entrepreneurs, industrialists and those who are active in economic sector.

With the drastic measures taken by the government in the field of removing barriers, production activities of the country will be more accelerated, he said, adding, “Accordingly, the country will witness production boom and also realizing objectives of the motto of the current year entitled ‘surge in production’.”

Explaining successes and salient achievements of the Establishment will disappoint sanctioning countries and raise glimmers of hope among people of the country who resisted against conspiracies of enemies and played an important role in the success of the Establishment with the help and support of the government.

