Iranian envoy warns on weakening UN position

In his twitter account on Sat., he wrote, “The world seems to be approaching one of his historical turning points. There is no longer any doubt that the international and global arena is moving towards a fundamental change and is facing a different shift and transformation from the past."

"The approach of many countries in the world in opposing and not accompanying the recent action of the United States has a positive and constructive narrative of the development of a precise worldview and their desire to create the necessary mechanisms to oppose the formation of a unipolar world,” he stated.

Today, in the light of the awareness and speed of communications as well as taking advantage of what has happened to the world over the past few decades especially in recent years, the world seems to be shouting its disgust and abhorrence from monolithic world unanimously, he emphasized.

While negating US unilateralism, Iranian envoy wrote, “The unipolar world and attempt of a country to impose its one-sided policies on others have resulted in nothing but increasing poverty, underdevelopment, extremism and terrorism for the nations of the world.”

He called the weakening of the United Nations a threat to global peace and security and reiterated, "Unilateralism and attempts to weaken international institutions, especially the United Nations, resulting from two devastating world wars and death of millions of innocent people in Europe, can fuel the flames of war and violence in various parts of the current world and poses a serious threat to the world peace and security.”

MA/IRN83917201