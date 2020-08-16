Trump has committed worst crimes against Iranian nation

Speaking in a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, Rouhani thanked efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in neutralizing US' anti-Iranian efforts and reiterated that the US government is a bully and violator of international laws and regulations.

In this meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expounded a comprehensive report on the humiliating failure of the United States in approving the resolution on extending Iran’s arms embargo at the UN Security Council.

The current US President has committed the worst crimes against the noble nation of Iran, President Rouhani highlighted.

By withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, and reimposing sanctions illegally, Trump administration has not only violated the rights of Iranian people but also violated the dignity of a collective agreement inked with several countries, he continued.

Shamelessly, the US government assassinated Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani in Iraq and accepted the responsibility for committing this heinous act, Rouhani lamented.

The Cabinet of Ministers also commemorated the anniversary of the proud arrival of Prisoners of War (POWs) to the Islamic homeland.

MA/5000402